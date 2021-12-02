 Skip to main content

J M Smucker Divests Private Label Dry Pet Food Business For ~$33M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 5:36am   Comments
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) has sold its private-label dry pet food business, including its manufacturing facility in Kansas, to Diamond Pet Foods Inc, in a cash transaction valued at about $33 million.
  • The transaction does not include any branded products or the company's private label wet pet food business.
  • The divested business generated approximately $95 million in net sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021.
  • J M Smucker noted the sale is immaterial to its adjusted EPS on a full-year basis.
  • Outlook: J M Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to reflect the removal of divested net sales for the remainder of the fiscal year.
  • Smucker expects FY22 sales growth of (1)% to flat year-on-year (prior view (0.5)% - 0.5%).
  • The company maintained its adjusted EPS guidance of $8.35 - $8.75, versus the consensus of $8.62.
  • Price Action: SJM shares closed higher by 0.06% at $126.55 on Wednesday.

