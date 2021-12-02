J M Smucker Divests Private Label Dry Pet Food Business For ~$33M
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) has sold its private-label dry pet food business, including its manufacturing facility in Kansas, to Diamond Pet Foods Inc, in a cash transaction valued at about $33 million.
- The transaction does not include any branded products or the company's private label wet pet food business.
- The divested business generated approximately $95 million in net sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021.
- J M Smucker noted the sale is immaterial to its adjusted EPS on a full-year basis.
- Outlook: J M Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to reflect the removal of divested net sales for the remainder of the fiscal year.
- Smucker expects FY22 sales growth of (1)% to flat year-on-year (prior view (0.5)% - 0.5%).
- The company maintained its adjusted EPS guidance of $8.35 - $8.75, versus the consensus of $8.62.
- Price Action: SJM shares closed higher by 0.06% at $126.55 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.