Clarus Acquires Australian-Based MAXTRAX For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLARhas acquired Australian-based MAXTRAX, a developer of vehicle recovery and extraction tracks, for an undisclosed sum. MAXTRAX, founded in 2005 by Brad McCarthy, manufactures all its vehicle recovery tracks in Australia.
  • MAXTRAX will continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Clarus and will be part of the company's Overlanding reporting segment.
  • MAXTRAX's net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were approximately A$21 million. Clarus expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive.
  • The purchase price consists of a combination of cash, stock, and future consideration. Clarus held cash and equivalents of $10.2 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CLAR shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $26.88 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

