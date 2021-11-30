 Skip to main content

Edgewell Acquires Women's Personal Care Brand Billie For $310M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Edgewell Acquires Women's Personal Care Brand Billie For $310M

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPChas agreed to acquire Billie Inc in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $310 million.

  • Billie is a direct-to-consumer brand focused on providing women with shaving and body care products. Its current product portfolio includes razors, shaving cream, make-up wipes, body lotion, lip balms, dry shampoo, and body wash.
  • The transaction has cleared under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and has closed.
  • Edgewell expects the Billie brand to complement and strengthen its position in the women's shaving category by adding to a portfolio of brands such as Schick Intuition, Hydro Silk, and Skintimate
  • Billie will continue to be led by its co-founders, Georgina Gooley and Jason Bravman.
  • Edgewell expects the acquisition to be slightly positive to adjusted cash EPS during fiscal 2022.
  • Edgewell financed the deal with a combination of cash on hand and revolver capacity. It held $479.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EPC shares closed lower by 0.63% at $42.35 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

