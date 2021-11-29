Tredegar To Sell Ownership Interest In kaleo
- Tredegar Corp (NYSE: TG) agreed to sell its ~18% ownership interest in kaleo, Inc., pursuant to Marathon Asset Management's acquisition of kaleo, a privately held pharmaceutical company in Richmond, Virginia.
- Tredegar owns ~3.38 million shares of kaleo, and selling them is projected to result in cash proceeds of $45.8 million.
- Tredegar has the potential to receive additional cash consideration within six months of the closing of up to $1.4 million in certain post-closing adjustments. Tredegar also has the opportunity to receive cash consideration of up to $5.5 million in 2023 and $8.3 million in 2024, contingent upon kaleo achieving specific net revenue targets.
- The transaction is anticipated to close by December 31, 2021.
- The estimated fair value of Tredegar's investment in kaleo as of September 30, 2021, was $35.5 million.
- Price Action: TG shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $11.38 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.