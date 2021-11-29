 Skip to main content

Tredegar To Sell Ownership Interest In kaleo
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
  • Tredegar Corp (NYSE: TG) agreed to sell its ~18% ownership interest in kaleo, Inc., pursuant to Marathon Asset Management's acquisition of kaleo, a privately held pharmaceutical company in Richmond, Virginia.
  • Tredegar owns ~3.38 million shares of kaleo, and selling them is projected to result in cash proceeds of $45.8 million.
  • Tredegar has the potential to receive additional cash consideration within six months of the closing of up to $1.4 million in certain post-closing adjustments. Tredegar also has the opportunity to receive cash consideration of up to $5.5 million in 2023 and $8.3 million in 2024, contingent upon kaleo achieving specific net revenue targets.
  • The transaction is anticipated to close by December 31, 2021.
  • The estimated fair value of Tredegar's investment in kaleo as of September 30, 2021, was $35.5 million.
  • Price Action: TG shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $11.38 on the last check Monday.

