TFI Acquires D&D Sexton For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
  • TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) has acquired Missouri-based company D&D Sexton. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • D&D is a family-owned business specializing in refrigerated transportation and serves both long-haul over-the-road services and local and shuttle operations.
  • D&D has more than 150 company drivers and owner-operators and close to 40 non-driving employees. With more than 120 tractors and nearly 400 refrigerated and dry van trailers, D&D generates over $25 million in annualized revenues.
  • The acquired business will operate within TFI's CFI group of companies.
  • TFI held cash and cash equivalents of $62.96 million as of September 2021.
  • "We see multiple near-term opportunities around costs, routes, and pricing to enhance profitability, as well as longer-term opportunities to optimize equipment and the capacity network design, taking D&D to the next level of excellence," commented Alain Bédard, Chairman, President, and CEO of TFI.
  • Price Action: TFII shares are trading lower by 3.64% at $106.9 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

