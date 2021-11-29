TFI Acquires D&D Sexton For Undisclosed Sum
- TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) has acquired Missouri-based company D&D Sexton. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- D&D is a family-owned business specializing in refrigerated transportation and serves both long-haul over-the-road services and local and shuttle operations.
- D&D has more than 150 company drivers and owner-operators and close to 40 non-driving employees. With more than 120 tractors and nearly 400 refrigerated and dry van trailers, D&D generates over $25 million in annualized revenues.
- The acquired business will operate within TFI's CFI group of companies.
- TFI held cash and cash equivalents of $62.96 million as of September 2021.
- "We see multiple near-term opportunities around costs, routes, and pricing to enhance profitability, as well as longer-term opportunities to optimize equipment and the capacity network design, taking D&D to the next level of excellence," commented Alain Bédard, Chairman, President, and CEO of TFI.
- Price Action: TFII shares are trading lower by 3.64% at $106.9 on the last check Monday.
