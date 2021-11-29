Chegg To Acquire Language Learning Platform Busuu For $436M

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has agreed to acquire Busuu, a language learning platform, for $436 million (€385 million) in an all-cash transaction. Busuu, an education platform designed for learning a new language, provides courses in 12 different languages to over 500,000 paying subscribers.

Busuu, founded in 2008 by Bernhard Niesner and Adrian Hilti, has offices in London, U.K., and Madrid, Spain. It has over 20,000 new registrations daily.

Chegg expects Busuu's full-year 2021 revenue to be approximately $45 million with year-over-year growth of greater than 20%.

Chegg anticipates closing the acquisition early in the first quarter of 2022.

"It will allow us to drive further into international markets, as well as accelerate Busuu's growth in the US market," said CEO Dan Rosensweig.

Chegg held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.

Price Action: CHGG shares are trading higher by 5.52% at $26.36 on the last check Monday.