Chegg To Acquire Language Learning Platform Busuu For $436M
Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has agreed to acquire Busuu, a language learning platform, for $436 million (€385 million) in an all-cash transaction. Busuu, an education platform designed for learning a new language, provides courses in 12 different languages to over 500,000 paying subscribers.
- Busuu, founded in 2008 by Bernhard Niesner and Adrian Hilti, has offices in London, U.K., and Madrid, Spain. It has over 20,000 new registrations daily.
- Chegg expects Busuu's full-year 2021 revenue to be approximately $45 million with year-over-year growth of greater than 20%.
- Chegg anticipates closing the acquisition early in the first quarter of 2022.
- "It will allow us to drive further into international markets, as well as accelerate Busuu's growth in the US market," said CEO Dan Rosensweig.
- Chegg held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CHGG shares are trading higher by 5.52% at $26.36 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Education Movers Trading Ideas General