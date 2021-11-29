 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eBay Acquires Sneaker Con's Authentication Business For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
eBay Acquires Sneaker Con's Authentication Business For Undisclosed Sum

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has acquired Sneaker Con Digital's authentication business, a sneaker authenticator with operations in the U.S., U.K, Canada, Australia, and Germany, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition extends the ongoing collaboration between eBay and Sneaker Con, which has been powering eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.

  • The authentication service, which eBay launched in October 2020, offers full vetting and verification of select sneakers bought on the marketplace by a team of Sneaker Con's industry experts.
  • "While Sneaker Con's events business is not part of this transaction, these events will continue to represent the global sneaker community," said Alan Vinogradov, CEO, and co-Founder of Sneaker Con.
  • eBay held $5.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 3.20% at $70.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Inflation, Semiconductors, & Labor Themes Continue Through Earnings Season
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Choked Telehealth Market: How Do You Choose the Right Product? This Device Might Do Everything
Apple App Store Analysis: Starbucks Heats Up As The Weather Cools Down
PayPal's eBay-Less Future Is In the Making
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com