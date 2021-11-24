 Skip to main content

General Mills To Divest European Dough Businesses To Cérélia For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
General Mills To Divest European Dough Businesses To Cérélia For Undisclosed Sum
  • General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIShas agreed to sell its European dough businesses to Cérélia, a ready-to-bake dough solutions provider. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The proposed transactions would include General Mills branded and private label dough businesses in Germany, the U.K., and Ireland, including the Knack & Back and Jus-Rol brands.
  • The company expects to close each of the transactions by the end of fiscal 2022.
  • General Mills noted the sale is in line with the effort to reshape its portfolio for sustainable, profitable growth.
  • Price Action: GIS shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $63.13 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

