Symphony Technology Eyes FIS's Assets In A $2B Deal: Bloomberg
- Symphony Technology Group is weighing the acquisition of Fidelity National Information Services Inc's (NYSE: FIS) capital markets business in a deal worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.
- Symphony is eyeing FIS's treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading platforms assets.
- FIS offers payment processing and other services to banks. FIS had agreed to acquire payments giant Worldpay for $43 billion in 2019.
- Symphony invests in software, data analytics, and software-enabled technology services companies.
- Price Action: FIS shares traded higher by 1.53% at $110.32 on the last check Wednesday.
