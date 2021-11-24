 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Symphony Technology Eyes FIS's Assets In A $2B Deal: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Symphony Technology Eyes FIS's Assets In A $2B Deal: Bloomberg
  • Symphony Technology Group is weighing the acquisition of Fidelity National Information Services Inc's (NYSE: FIS) capital markets business in a deal worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • Symphony is eyeing FIS's treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading platforms assets.
  • FIS offers payment processing and other services to banks. FIS had agreed to acquire payments giant Worldpay for $43 billion in 2019. 
  • Symphony invests in software, data analytics, and software-enabled technology services companies. 
  • Price Action: FIS shares traded higher by 1.53% at $110.32 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIS)

Google Backs AV-Maker Nuro in Latest $600M Funding Round
Expert Ratings For Fidelity National Info
Where Fidelity National Info Stands With Analysts
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com