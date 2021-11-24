 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global-E Online To Acquire Flow Commerce For ~$500M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Global-E Online To Acquire Flow Commerce For ~$500M

Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) has agreed to acquire Flow Commerce Inc, a technology-based cross-border e-commerce software solution provider, for about $500 million. Flow Commerce, founded in 2015 by Rob Keve and Mike Bryzek, is based in Hoboken, NJ.

  • The purchase price comprises a base consideration of $425 million and up to $75 million in potential additional consideration based on specific financial results in 2021, plus $45 million in Global-E shares for certain assumed, performance-based vesting warrants for Flow Commerce shares.
  • The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its offering and capabilities, allowing access to the market of small merchants not currently eligible to use Global-E's services.
  • Flow Commerce is expected to generate approximately $20 million in net revenues in the calendar year 2021.
  • Global-E expects the deal to close during Q1 2022.
  • Global-E Online held $395.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 2.75% at $54.12 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLBE)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analyst Ratings For Global E Online
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Global-E Online Partners With Japanese Digital Company transcosmos
Expert Ratings For Global E Online
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com