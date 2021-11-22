 Skip to main content

GM Takes 25% Stake In Pure Watercraft
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
General Motors Co (NYSE: GMhas acquired a 25% ownership stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based all-electric boating solutions company. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement combines GM technology with Pure Watercraft propulsion systems to expand all-electric marine transportation.

  • "GM's stake in Pure Watercraft represents another exciting opportunity to extend our zero-emissions goal beyond automotive applications," said Dan Nicholson, GM's VP of Global Electrification, Controls, Software and Electronics.
  • The collaboration will leverage Pure Watercraft's marine propulsion technology with GM's engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing capabilities.
  • Through 2025, GM has pledged to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle technology, including work to improve performance and reduce battery costs.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 4.77% at $64.74 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Asset Sales Movers Trading Ideas

