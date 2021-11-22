 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AmpliTech To Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
AmpliTech To Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPGagreed to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc for $8 million in cash, plus $1.5 million in escrow and 0.19 million shares. Spectrum is a specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California.  

  • Spectrum provides a powerful distribution platform in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for AmpliTech's new line of monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) chip designs.
  • Spectrum has been building its radio frequency (RF) focused semiconductor revenue base. 
  • "This transaction will allow us to more than triple our current annual revenue run rate, while also being immediately accretive to our bottom line," AmpliTech CEO Fawad Maqbool said.
  • Spectrum is on track to achieve 2021 revenue of $10 million - $11 million, representing double-digit growth year-on-year, with a pre-tax net margin of 25%.
  • AmpliTech expects to close the deal within FY21.
  • AmpliTech held $28 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: AMPG shares traded lower by 8.44% at $4.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc.
AmpliTech Group Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Numbers, Business Highlights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com