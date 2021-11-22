AmpliTech To Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) agreed to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc for $8 million in cash, plus $1.5 million in escrow and 0.19 million shares. Spectrum is a specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California.

Spectrum provides a powerful distribution platform in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for AmpliTech's new line of monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) chip designs.

Spectrum has been building its radio frequency (RF) focused semiconductor revenue base.

"This transaction will allow us to more than triple our current annual revenue run rate, while also being immediately accretive to our bottom line," AmpliTech CEO Fawad Maqbool said.

Spectrum is on track to achieve 2021 revenue of $10 million - $11 million, representing double-digit growth year-on-year, with a pre-tax net margin of 25%.

AmpliTech expects to close the deal within FY21.

AmpliTech held $28 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.

Price Action: AMPG shares traded lower by 8.44% at $4.12 on the last check Monday.