So-Young Shares Soar On Takeover Offer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
  • Chinese social community So-Young International Inc (NASDAQ: SYreceived a non-binding proposal letter from Chair and CEO Xing Jin to acquire the outstanding shares not owned by Jin and his affiliates for $5.30 per ADS. This price represents a premium of 22.7% to ADSs closing price on November 19, 2021.
  • Every 13 ADSs represented ten Class A ordinary shares. The purchase price implies $6.89 per Class A share in cash.
  • The board formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the offer.
  • Related Content: So-Young Shares Shoot Up On Q2 Revenue Beat
  • Price Action: SY shares traded higher by 11.1% at $4.8 on the last check Monday.

