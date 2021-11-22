So-Young Shares Soar On Takeover Offer
- Chinese social community So-Young International Inc (NASDAQ: SY) received a non-binding proposal letter from Chair and CEO Xing Jin to acquire the outstanding shares not owned by Jin and his affiliates for $5.30 per ADS. This price represents a premium of 22.7% to ADSs closing price on November 19, 2021.
- Every 13 ADSs represented ten Class A ordinary shares. The purchase price implies $6.89 per Class A share in cash.
- The board formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the offer.
- Price Action: SY shares traded higher by 11.1% at $4.8 on the last check Monday.
