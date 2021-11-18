Alta Equipment Acquires Midwest Mine Services For Undisclosed Sum
- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) agreed to acquire Midwest Mine Services LLC, a privately held company based in Toledo, Ohio. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Midwest Mine Services designs, fabricates, and installs full aggregate processing plants for quarries, mines, and recycling operations throughout the U.S. and is well-established in the Ohio and Michigan markets. It is also the authorized dealer for several original equipment manufacturers and their component supply partners.
- Midwest Mining Services generated ~$17 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.3 million for the trailing twelve-month ended July 2021. The transaction is expected to close in 4Q21.
- Alta Equipment held cash in hand of $1.2 million as of September 30, 2021.
- "We welcome Bob Keaton and his entire team to the Alta family," noted Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta.
- Price Action: ALTG shares traded higher by 0.36% at $16.87 on the last check Thursday.
