 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ocean Power Technologies Acquires Marine Advanced Robotics For $11M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Ocean Power Technologies Acquires Marine Advanced Robotics For $11M
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTTclosed on an acquisition of Marine Advanced Robotics, Inc. (MAR), a Richmond, California-based developer and manufacturer of autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs).
  • The company paid $11.0 million at closing, consisting of $4.0 million in cash and $7.0 million in common stock. The deal also includes the additional earn-out opportunity for MAR based on revenue performance over the next two years.
  • This acquisition immediately provides OPT with an established offshore product line.
  • Ocean Power held cash and equivalents of $78.3 million as of July 31, 2021
  • MAR continues to operate under its current brand name as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ocean Power.
  • Price Action: OPTT shares are trading lower by 2.32% at $2.04 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPTT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com