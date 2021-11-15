 Skip to main content

SPX To Buy Cincinnati Fan From Dominus Capital For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:24pm   Comments

  • SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXChas agreed to purchase Cincinnati Fan & Ventilator Co., Inc., from Dominus Capital L.P. for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Mason, Ohio-based Cincinnati Fan & Ventilator manufactures engineered air moving solutions for OEM applications across a diverse range of industries. It has approximately 215 employees in the U.S. and the U.K.
  • SPX expects the transaction to close by year-end 2021 and the acquisition to be accretive to its HVAC segment margin.
  • SPX held cash and equivalents of $560.1 million as of September 2021.
  • Price Action: SPXC shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $65.49 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

