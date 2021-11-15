 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KKR, GIP Agree To Acquire CyrusOne For $15B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
KKR, GIP Agree To Acquire CyrusOne For $15B
  • KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire premier global data center REIT CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) in an all-cash transaction valued at $15 billion, including the assumption of debt.
  • The purchase price of $90.50 per share implies a 25% premium to CyrusOne's September 27 closing stock price, the last full trading day before published market speculation regarding a potential sale of the company.
  • The price represents a 5.9% premium to CyrusOne's November 12 closing price of $85.45.
  • CyrusOne will become a privately held company wholly owned by KKR and GIP. 
  • "This transaction provides CyrusOne stockholders with significant value and simultaneously positions the Company to even better serve its customers to meet their needs in key markets around the world," said Lynn Wentworth, Chair of the CyrusOne Board.
  • Price Action: CONE shares traded higher by 4.70% at $89.47 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KKR + CONE)

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CyrusOne
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KKR & Co
Where KKR & Co Stands With Analysts
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CyrusOne
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CyrusOne
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com