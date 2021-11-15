 Skip to main content

Booz Allen Spins Out SnapAttack
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Booz Allen Spins Out SnapAttack
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAHcompleted a transaction to transfer all assets related to SnapAttack to a new cyber threat hunting and detection company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • SnapAttack is a cloud-based software solution that proactively brings together actionable threat intelligence and hacker detection to detect and defend against cyber threats.
  • Booz Allen maintains a significant minority stake in the new company and a strategic partnership agreement to continue collaboration. Additional investors include Volition Capital and Strategic Cyber Ventures.
  • The entity includes a dedicated technical team and the SnapAttack product, a unique technical solution that enables community collaboration around threat intelligence, attack emulation, and detection analytics.
  • SnapAttack was developed and launched publicly by Booz Allen DarkLabs.
  • The SnapAttack product development team will continue to be led by Chief Technology Officer Fred Frey and Chief Product Officer Tim Nary, SnapAttack's original developers.
  • Price Action: BAH shares closed higher by 1.66% at $89.85 on Friday.

