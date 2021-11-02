 Skip to main content

DuPont To Acquire Rogers At 33% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 7:58am   Comments
DuPont To Acquire Rogers At 33% Premium
  • Chemical firm DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DDagreed to acquire engineering materials technology company Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG) at $5.2 billion. 
  • The purchase price is worth $277 per share, implying a 33% premium based on Rogers' November 1 closing price of $208.23.
  • DuPont will integrate Rogers into its Electronics & Industrial business unit. 
  • Rogers' significant applications engineering, design expertise, and deep customer relationships form a strong strategic fit with DuPont's innovation capabilities and collaborative approach to solving the most complex customer challenges.
  • The transaction would add to the deal-making reputation of DuPont CEO Ed Breen, who engineered the 2012 breakup of Tyco International and oversaw the 2000 sale of General Instrument, Bloomberg reports.
  • Rogers, based in Chandler, Arizona, develops advanced electronic materials used in electric vehicles.
  • The transaction will likely close in the Q2 of 2022.
  • Rogers reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $238.3 million, missing the consensus of 240.01 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 missed the consensus of $1.78.
  • DuPont held $1.67 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: ROG shares closed higher by 3.54% at $208.23 on Monday.

