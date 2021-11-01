Herc Acquires New Hampshire-Based Equipment Rental Business For Undisclosed Sum
- Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) acquires all the assets of New Hampshire-based Reliable Equipment, LLC. Deal terms were not disclosed. The business has more than 50 employees and service coverage from Boston to Portland, ME.
- Reliable Equipment is a full-service provider of equipment rentals with a fleet that includes aerial, material handling, earthmoving equipment, specialty climate control, and power generation equipment.
- This transaction supports Herc's key strategic initiatives to expand its presence in urban markets across North America.
- Herc held cash and cash equivalents were $35.2 million as of September 30, 2021.
- "The addition of Reliable Equipment expands our New England presence to eight physical locations, allowing us to serve existing and new customers with a larger fleet and improved responsiveness while also providing greater scale to operate more efficiently across the Northeast U.S.," said CEO Larry Silber.
- Price Action: HRI shares closed higher by 1.1% at $184.06 on Monday.
