Jacobs Acquires Blacklynx For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jhas agreed to acquire BlackLynx, a provider of high-performance software, to complement Jacobs' portfolio of cyber, intelligence, and digital solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
  • This acquisition deepens Jacobs' capabilities to deliver actionable, real-time insights in response to customers' mission-critical requirements and national security priorities.
  • At closing, BlackLynx will expand Jacobs' position to 14 of 18 U.S. Intelligence Community agencies and will be aligned with Jacobs' Cyber & Intelligence business unit under the leadership of SVP Caesar Nieves.
  • Jacobs held cash and cash equivalents of $966.15 million as of July 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $140.81 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

