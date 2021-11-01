Jacobs Acquires Blacklynx For Undisclosed Sum
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has agreed to acquire BlackLynx, a provider of high-performance software, to complement Jacobs' portfolio of cyber, intelligence, and digital solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- This acquisition deepens Jacobs' capabilities to deliver actionable, real-time insights in response to customers' mission-critical requirements and national security priorities.
- At closing, BlackLynx will expand Jacobs' position to 14 of 18 U.S. Intelligence Community agencies and will be aligned with Jacobs' Cyber & Intelligence business unit under the leadership of SVP Caesar Nieves.
- Jacobs held cash and cash equivalents of $966.15 million as of July 2, 2021.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $140.81 on the last check Monday.
