XPEL Acquires invisiFRAME For Undisclosed Sum
- XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) has agreed to acquire invisiFRAME Ltd, a provider of custom-tailored bicycle frame protection kits in the U.K., for an undisclosed sum.
- invisiFRAME primarily sells direct-to-consumer through its website and also directly supplies bicycle shops across the U.K, Europe, Australia, and the U.S.
- "As we continue to evolve and expand our reach to new consumer targets, we've seen a significant crossover between bike and car enthusiasts," said Robert Bezner, VP, Brand of XPEL.
- XPEL expects invisiFRAME to add over $2.7 million in incremental annual revenue and be immediately accretive to the 2021 results of operations.
- XPEL held $8.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: XPEL shares closed higher by 4.64% at $79.42 on Monday.
