XPEL Acquires invisiFRAME For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
XPEL Acquires invisiFRAME For Undisclosed Sum
  • XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) has agreed to acquire invisiFRAME Ltd, a provider of custom-tailored bicycle frame protection kits in the U.K., for an undisclosed sum.
  • invisiFRAME primarily sells direct-to-consumer through its website and also directly supplies bicycle shops across the U.K, Europe, Australia, and the U.S.
  • "As we continue to evolve and expand our reach to new consumer targets, we've seen a significant crossover between bike and car enthusiasts," said Robert Bezner, VP, Brand of XPEL.
  • XPEL expects invisiFRAME to add over $2.7 million in incremental annual revenue and be immediately accretive to the 2021 results of operations.
  • XPEL held $8.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: XPEL shares closed higher by 4.64% at $79.42 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

