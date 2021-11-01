 Skip to main content

MarineMax Acquires Texas MasterCraft For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
  • MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZOhas acquired the assets of Texas MasterCraft, a full-service Dallas, Texas area towboat dealer, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Jimmy Harvell launched Texas MasterCraft in 2001, after several years of teaching as a waterski pro and working with various other Dallas area dealerships. 
  • Texas MasterCraft generated revenue of over $45 million in 2020. MarineMax expects the acquisition to be accretive in its first full twelve months after the closing.
  • Through the deal, MarineMax has expanded into the largest towboat market in the U.S. The dealership benefits from a private lake it owns used for various promotional events and customer demonstration purposes.
  • MarineMax held $222.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HZO shares are trading higher by 2.88% at $53.28 on the last check Monday.

