Rockwell Automation Acquires AVATA For Undisclosed Sum
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has acquired AVATA, a services provider for supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, and enterprise performance management solutions. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- AVATA will be integrated into Kalypso, which is a part of Rockwell's Lifecycle Services business.
- Rockwell Automation expects AVATA, together with Kalypso, to help further unlock the value of information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence.
- Kalypso and AVATA announced a formal partnership in March. The company expects the acquisition to further build upon synergies and expand its supply chain consulting services.
- Rockwell Automation held cash and cash equivalents of $913.8 million as of June 2021.
- Price Action: ROK shares traded lower by 0.23% at $318.67 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.