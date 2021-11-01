 Skip to main content

Rockwell Automation Acquires AVATA For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:03am   Comments
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has acquired AVATA, a services provider for supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, and enterprise performance management solutions. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • AVATA will be integrated into Kalypso, which is a part of Rockwell's Lifecycle Services business. 
  • Rockwell Automation expects AVATA, together with Kalypso, to help further unlock the value of information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence.
  • Kalypso and AVATA announced a formal partnership in March. The company expects the acquisition to further build upon synergies and expand its supply chain consulting services.
  • Rockwell Automation held cash and cash equivalents of $913.8 million as of June 2021.
  • Price Action: ROK shares traded lower by 0.23% at $318.67 on the last check Monday.

