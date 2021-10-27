 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) is surging higher Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a leading AgTech European consultancy.

With global operations and over 200 employees, this AgTech consultancy achieved 2020 annual consulting audited revenues of over $26 million, according to the press release.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems said it plans to leverage the consultancy’s experience, established customer base and deep industry relationships to accelerate deployment of its proprietary AgriFORCE Grow House. The company also plans to build on the consultancy's growth through expansion of its consulting operations and the establishment of a research and development center in North America.

"Both AgriFORCE and this leading European AgTech consultancy are dedicated to making positive change in the lives of farmers and consumers. This is an unprecedented opportunity for exceptional innovation and through our synergies, expanded growth in both North America and Europe for both organizations," said Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system.

AGRI Price Action: AgriFORCE Growing Systems is making new 52-week highs Wednesday.

The stock was up 124.50% at $4.89 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGRI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coca-Cola Tops Q3 Views
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm, with Global Operations and 2020 Annual Revenues of US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS Based)
Agricultural Technology Companies Are Finding Themselves in a Global Race to Develop and Acquire New Intellectual Property
AgriFORCE Launches New Video Showcasing its Mission to Help Give the World Plant-Based Products that Are Clean, Green, and Better
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ingo Mueller why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com