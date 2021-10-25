 Skip to main content

WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Sommer's Mobile Leasing For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSChas closed the acquisition of regional Modular Space company Sommer's Mobile Leasing, Inc. for undisclosed financial terms.
  • This acquisition adds about 1,200 modular units and about 500 storage units in the company's existing U.S. markets in Ohio and West Virginia.
  • WillScot funded the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under the revolving credit agreement. It held cash and cash equivalents of $15.4 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Consistent with our M&A strategy, these operations allow us to extend our 'Ready to Work' value proposition to new customers with our industry-leading service capabilities while leveraging our technology investments and operational best practices to create value for our shareholders," said CEO Brad Soultz.
  • Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $33.86 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

