WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Sommer's Mobile Leasing For Undisclosed Sum
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has closed the acquisition of regional Modular Space company Sommer's Mobile Leasing, Inc. for undisclosed financial terms.
- This acquisition adds about 1,200 modular units and about 500 storage units in the company's existing U.S. markets in Ohio and West Virginia.
- WillScot funded the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under the revolving credit agreement. It held cash and cash equivalents of $15.4 million as of June 30, 2021.
- "Consistent with our M&A strategy, these operations allow us to extend our 'Ready to Work' value proposition to new customers with our industry-leading service capabilities while leveraging our technology investments and operational best practices to create value for our shareholders," said CEO Brad Soultz.
- Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $33.86 on the last check Monday.
