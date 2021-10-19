Hub Group Acquires Choptank Transport For $130M
- Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) has acquired Choptank Transport, Inc, a cold-chain-focused third-party logistics company, for $130 million in cash.
- The acquisition enhances Hub's over-the-road refrigerated transportation solutions offering and complements its fleet of 450 refrigerated intermodal containers.
- Hub Group intends to further invest in its refrigerated transportation offering by buying 550 refrigerated intermodal containers in 2022, taking the size of its fleet to 1,000.
- Choptank adds scale to Hub's brokerage service line, with combined revenue of over $1 billion across the dry van, refrigerated, and LTL freight expected for 2021. Choptank expects to generate over $450 million of annual revenue in 2021.
- Hub Group noted the addition of Choptank as an important strategic milestone toward achieving its goal of over $6 billion of revenue by 2025.
- The company expects the acquisition to result in numerous cross-selling opportunities between their customer bases.
- Hub Group funded the deal with cash on hand. It held cash and cash equivalents of $246 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HUBG shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $73.31 on the last check Tuesday.
