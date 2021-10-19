 Skip to main content

Lindblad Acquires 80% Stake In Classic Journeys For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Lindblad Acquires 80% Stake In Classic Journeys For Undisclosed Sum
  • Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LINDhas acquired a majority stake (80%) in Classic Journeys LLC, a luxury cultural walking tour company. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
  • Lindblad expects the acquisition to deepen its platform of experiential product offerings in adventure travel sectors.
  • Lindblad expects to capitalize on the growing demand for authentic and immersive adventure travel and wellness worldwide.  
  • Lindblad held $203.55 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LIND shares are trading higher by 1.65% at $15.07 on the last check Tuesday.

