Lindblad Acquires 80% Stake In Classic Journeys For Undisclosed Sum
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) has acquired a majority stake (80%) in Classic Journeys LLC, a luxury cultural walking tour company. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- Lindblad expects the acquisition to deepen its platform of experiential product offerings in adventure travel sectors.
- Lindblad expects to capitalize on the growing demand for authentic and immersive adventure travel and wellness worldwide.
- Lindblad held $203.55 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LIND shares are trading higher by 1.65% at $15.07 on the last check Tuesday.
