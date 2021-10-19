Zix Shares Pop As News Sparks Over Potential Sale
- Email security solutions provider Zix Corp (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is exploring strategic alternatives that include a sale of the company, Reuters reports.
- Zix has hired Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to negotiate with interested parties, including other companies and private equity firms, the report added.
- Zix's offerings have expanded from compliance to security solutions.
- Zix reported $62.83 million in revenue in its most recent quarter ending June 30, a 17.8% year-over-year increase.
- Zix has a market value of $436 million and had debt of $209 million as of June end.
- The stock has lost 11.2% year-to-date.
- Price Action: ZIXI shares closed higher by 5.48% at $8.08 on Tuesday.
