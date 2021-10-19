 Skip to main content

Zix Shares Pop As News Sparks Over Potential Sale
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
  • Email security solutions provider Zix Corp (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is exploring strategic alternatives that include a sale of the company, Reuters reports.
  • Zix has hired Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to negotiate with interested parties, including other companies and private equity firms, the report added.
  • Zix's offerings have expanded from compliance to security solutions.
  • Zix reported $62.83 million in revenue in its most recent quarter ending June 30, a 17.8% year-over-year increase.
  • Zix has a market value of $436 million and had debt of $209 million as of June end.
  • The stock has lost 11.2% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: ZIXI shares closed higher by 5.48% at $8.08 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

