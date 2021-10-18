Brunswick's Freedom Boat Club Acquires Connecticut Franchise For Undisclosed Sum
- Brunswick Corp's (NYSE: BC) division, Freedom Boat Club, has acquired its Freedom Boat Club of Connecticut franchise operation and territory from the current owners for an undisclosed sum.
- The deal includes all current Connecticut-based locations and the rights to expand and build new club locations in the territory.
- There are seven Freedom Boat Club locations across the Connecticut coastline.
- "Through this acquisition and our recent acquisition of the New York territory, we will continue to expand our footprint across the Northeast region and within the largest metropolitan market in the United States," said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network president.
- The company held $599.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
- Price Action: BC shares closed higher by 1.69% at $100.38 on Friday.
