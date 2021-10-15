Dover Acquires LIQAL For Undisclosed Sum
- Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) has completed the acquisition of LIQAL B.V., a turnkey supplier of liquefied natural gas and hydrogen refueling equipment and solutions and micro liquefaction solutions. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- LIQAL is now part of the Dover Fueling Solutions operating unit within Dover's Fueling Solutions segment.
- Based in the Netherlands, LIQAL provides customers alternative fuel solutions currently experiencing healthy adoption, particularly in Europe.
- Dover held cash and cash equivalents of $601.36 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: DOV shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $164.62 on the last check Friday.
