Dover Acquires LIQAL For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 10:40am   Comments
  • Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) has completed the acquisition of LIQAL B.V., a turnkey supplier of liquefied natural gas and hydrogen refueling equipment and solutions and micro liquefaction solutions. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • LIQAL is now part of the Dover Fueling Solutions operating unit within Dover's Fueling Solutions segment.
  • Based in the Netherlands, LIQAL provides customers alternative fuel solutions currently experiencing healthy adoption, particularly in Europe.
  • Dover held cash and cash equivalents of $601.36 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: DOV shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $164.62 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

