 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Canopy Growth Shares Are Moving Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Why Canopy Growth Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced that it plans to acquire Wana Brands.

Wana manufactures and sells gummies in Colorado and licenses its intellectual property to partners, who manufacture, distribute and sell Wana's gummies across the U.S.

Wana is the number one cannabis edibles brand in North America by market share.

“As we establish Canopy Growth as the world’s leading cannabis company, acquiring the #1 cannabis edibles brand in North America will serve to strengthen our market position in both Canada and the United States,” said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth.

Klein continued, “The right to acquire Wana secures another major, direct pathway into the U.S. THC market upon federal permissibility, and in Canada we’ll be adding the top-ranked cannabinoid gummies to our industry-leading house of brands."

Canopy Growth cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis and hemp through a portfolio of brands.

CGC Price Action: Canopy Growth has traded as high as $56.49 and as low as $12.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.43% at $14.14 at time of publication.

Photo: Elsa Olofsson from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

Canopy Growth Will Buy Wana Brands, The #1 Cannabis Edibles Brand In North America
Is Tilray Still A Bear Play Or Will Shorts Go Up In Smoke?
These 5 Cannabis Stocks Have More Than Doubled Their Prices In The Last Year—And You Can Meet Their Management
Former Tilray CEO Joins Psychedelics Company
Canopy Growth Denies Cointreau's Accusations In Trademark Battle Over Quatreau Brand Name
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Leafly Holdings, Linneo Health, Flowhub, MindMed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Klein why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com