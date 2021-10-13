 Skip to main content

Bunge To Sell Mexico Wheat Mills To Grupo Trimex For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) has agreed to sell its seven Mexico wheat mills to Grupo Trimex for an undisclosed sum.
  • Bunge will continue to serve its oil and meal customers in Mexico and will continue to operate its corn mill in Querétaro.
  • "The wheat milling business in Mexico is not fully integrated in the way that is critical to successfully serving our customers in line with our long-term sustainable and strategic goals," said CEO Greg Heckman.
  • Price Action: BG shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $84.28 on the last check Wednesday.

