 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GrowGeneration Stock Plunges As HGS Acquisition Falls Through; Cuts FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
GrowGeneration Stock Plunges As HGS Acquisition Falls Through; Cuts FY21 Outlook
  • GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWGhas terminated the previously announced asset purchase agreement with HGS Hydro mutually.
  • "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's CEO.
  • Outlook: GrowGeneration expects Q3 revenue of $114 million - $116 million versus the consensus of $123.06 million. It estimates Q4 revenue of $110 million - $120 million versus the consensus of $132.66 million.
  • GrowGeneration lowered its FY21 revenue outlook to $440 million - $452 million (prior view $455 million - $475 million) versus the consensus of $471.64 million. The company had expected the HGS Hydro acquisition to provide about $20 million of revenue for 2021.
  • GrowGeneration also announced its acquisition of All Seasons Gardening, an indoor-outdoor garden supply center specializing in hydroponics systems, lighting, and nutrients. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • GrowGeneration held $124.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GRWG shares are trading lower by 9.81% at $21.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Inks Distribution Agreement With Groundwork BioAg To Provide Cannabis Growers With Mycorrhizal Inoculants
This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry And Aurora
GrowGeneration Expands California Footprint With Opening Of Two Hydroponic Garden Centers
GrowGeneration Acquires Hydroponic Supplier Commercial Grow Supply For Undisclosed Sum
GrowGeneration Continues Acquisition Streak, Buys California-Based Commercial Grow Supply
GrowGeneration Buys Hoagtech Hydroponics In WA, Bringing Total Of Hydroponic Garden Centers To 59
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com