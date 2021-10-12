Dolphin Entertainment Buys Ownership Stake In Midnight Theatre For Undisclosed Sum
- Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a contemporary variety theater and restaurant experience in Manhattan. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The Midnight Theatre is in the final stages of construction and expects to open in Late Fall 2021 at the recently opened Manhattan West development.
- The Midnight Theatre features the theatre itself; a separate pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf; and a ground-level café.
- Dolphin will manage every aspect of publicity and marketing for the venue and facilitate talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries.
- Dolphin held $9.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: DLPN shares traded higher by 2.65% at $13.19 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.