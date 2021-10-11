 Skip to main content

Gentex Acquires New Thin-Glass Laminating Technology
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Gentex Acquires New Thin-Glass Laminating Technology
  • Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTXhas acquired a laminating technology that yields durable, lightweight, ultra-thin glass engineered for aircraft cabin partitions, mirrors, and wood veneer applications. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The new laminating technology and related patents were included in Gentex's 2020 acquisition of Air-Craftglass, a Belgium-based startup founded to develop glass solutions for private and commercial aircraft.
  • Gentex said it is now in the process of bringing Air-Craftglass' proprietary production techniques in-house to develop a collection of glass, mirrors, and wood veneer products for aerospace and potentially other industries.
  • Gentex held $353 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GNTX shares are trading higher by 2.72% at $36.25 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

