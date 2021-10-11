 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cellebrite To Acquire Digital Clues For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Share:
Cellebrite To Acquire Digital Clues For Undisclosed Terms
  • Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions provider Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBTagreed to acquire the assets of open-source intelligence firm Digital Clues AG. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Israel-based Digital Clues has a team of over 20-persons, possessing a contingent of Research & Development specialists and a leadership team with experience across intelligence, big data, and security for public safety agencies and enterprises.
  • Digital Clues technology is available both as a SaaS offering and as on-premise software.
  • The acquisition strengthens Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform, reinforcing its position as the end-to-end technology partner capable of digitizing the entire investigative workflow. The purchase will also help to grow its footprint within law enforcement intelligence and investigation units across the globe.
  • The acquisition will likely close in the Q4 of 2021.
  • Cellebrite held $251.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: CLBT shares closed higher by 0.2% at $9.96 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLBT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com