Herc To Acquire Toronto-Based Rapid Equipment Rental For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
  • Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRIagreed to acquire Toronto-based Rapid Equipment Rental Limited for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Rapid Equipment, a full-service general equipment rental company founded in 2013, has ~110 employees and seven locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area.
  • Herc Holdings, an equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first year.
  • Herc noted that the addition of Rapid Equipment supports its long-term strategy to achieve greater density and scale in select urban markets across North America.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 4Q21.
  • Herc held cash and equivalents of $34.6 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HRI shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $170.97 on the last check Thursday.

M&A News

