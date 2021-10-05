MarineMax To Acquire Intrepid Powerboats For Undisclosed Sum
- Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) has agreed to acquire Intrepid Powerboats for an undisclosed sum.
- Florida-based Intrepid, a producer of customized boats, follows a direct-to-consumer distribution model and generated revenue of about $60 million in the last twelve months.
- MarineMax expects to close the deal before December 31, 2021, and to be accretive in its first full twelve-month period.
- MarineMax held $200.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HZO shares are trading higher by 1.64% at $51.44 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.