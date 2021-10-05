 Skip to main content

MarineMax To Acquire Intrepid Powerboats For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 10:48am   Comments
  • Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZOhas agreed to acquire Intrepid Powerboats for an undisclosed sum.
  • Florida-based Intrepid, a producer of customized boats, follows a direct-to-consumer distribution model and generated revenue of about $60 million in the last twelve months. 
  • MarineMax expects to close the deal before December 31, 2021, and to be accretive in its first full twelve-month period.
  • MarineMax held $200.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HZO shares are trading higher by 1.64% at $51.44 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

