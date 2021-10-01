 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bowman Consulting Acquires Triangle Site Design, No Terms Disclosed
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Bowman Consulting Acquires Triangle Site Design, No Terms Disclosed
  • Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMNhas acquired the assets of Triangle Site Design, headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Triangle, led by its founder Matt Lowder, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Triangle Site Design is a seasoned civil consulting and engineering firm specializing in land planning and development design.
  • This acquisition aligns with Bowman Consulting's strategic initiatives for growth and expansion.
  • The acquisition will initially contribute ~$2 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive, was financed with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.
  • "We're pleased to be executing on our acquisition plans and deploying capital we raised in our IPO. This is the first of several similarly-sized acquisitions in our pipeline that we expect to close prior to our upcoming third-quarter earnings call in November. We look forward to providing more details on our M&A activities at that time," commented Labovitz, Bowman's CFO.
  • Bowman Consulting held cash and equivalents of $38.55 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BWMN shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $13.74 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWMN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com