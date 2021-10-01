 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zoom Video Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Why Zoom Video Shares Are Rising Today

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after the company and Five9 mutually terminated the merger agreement.

At Five9’s special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 30, Five9 did not obtain the required shareholder support for the merger agreement.

“While we were excited about the benefits this transaction would bring to both Zoom and Five9 stakeholders, including the long-term potential for both sets of shareholders, financial discipline is foundational to our strategy,” said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video.

“The contact center market remains a strategic priority for Zoom, and we are confident in our ability to capture its growth potential," Yuan added.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat and content sharing.

ZM Price Action: Zoom Video has traded as high as $588.84 and as low as $255.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.44% at $270.49 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Zoom Video.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Analysts Laud Five9 Post Zoom Deal Termination
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Selloff
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021
Zoom's $14.7B Deal To Acquire Five9 Falls Through
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner Sells Travel Stocks, Buys These Growth Stocks: 'People Underappreciate The Size Of The Future Market'
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Eric Yuan why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com