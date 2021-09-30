Sony Acquires Remake Studio Bluepoint Games For Undisclosed Terms
- Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) acquired Bluepoint Games studio, famed for remaking Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Bluepoint’s vast expertise in world-building and character creation will be a massive plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.
- Sony held ¥2.1 trillion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 0.84% at $110.55 on the last check Thursday.
