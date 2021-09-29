Heico Buys 80.1% Of RH Laboratories For Undisclosed Sum
- Heico Corp's (NYSE: HEI) Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. for cash paid at closing. The company did not disclose further terms and financial details of the deal.
- RH is a designer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art RF and microwave integrated assemblies, sub-assemblies, and components used in defense applications operating in harsh environments, including Space.
- RH employs 45 people at its 21,000 square foot Nashua engineering and production facility.
- RH was founded in 2001 by Benjamin Robinson, his son Stephen Robinson and Frank Holt. All three will continue in their pre-closing roles, with Benjamin remaining as CEO, Stephen remaining as President, and Frank continuing as VP of Engineering.
- Further, the Robinsons and Holt will continue to own 19.9% of RH.
- Heico expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the first year following the closing.
- Heico held cash and cash equivalents of $269.82 million as of July 31, 2021.
- Price Action: HEI shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $134.29 on the last check Wednesday.
