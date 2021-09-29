 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Churchill Downs To Sell Arlington Heights Property For $197.2M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Churchill Downs To Sell Arlington Heights Property For $197.2M
  • Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDNhas signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Chicago Bears.
  • The company has agreed to sell the 326-acre property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, currently the home of Arlington International Racecourse, for $197.2 million.
  • The company targets closing the sale of the property in late 2022 / early 2023.
  • Churchill Downs plans to use the proceeds to purchase or invest in the replacement property.
  • Price Action: CHDN shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $240.09 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHDN)

GWAR Ventures Into NFT Territory: What Metal Addicts Need To Know
Why MGM Is The Top Casino Pick For Wells Fargo
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
Looking into Churchill Downs's Return on Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com