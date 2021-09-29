Churchill Downs To Sell Arlington Heights Property For $197.2M
- Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) has signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Chicago Bears.
- The company has agreed to sell the 326-acre property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, currently the home of Arlington International Racecourse, for $197.2 million.
- The company targets closing the sale of the property in late 2022 / early 2023.
- Churchill Downs plans to use the proceeds to purchase or invest in the replacement property.
- Price Action: CHDN shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $240.09 on the last check Wednesday.
