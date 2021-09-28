 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lincoln Educational Services Set To Raise $81M Through Real Estate Sale
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Lincoln Educational Services Set To Raise $81M Through Real Estate Sale
  • Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINChas entered into a sale-leaseback agreement for Denver, Colorado, and Grand Prairie, Texas campuses.
  • The sale agreement for Lincoln's properties in Denver and Grand Prairie is for an aggregate purchase price of $46.5 million. It plans to enter into a triple-net lease agreement for a twenty-year term.
  • Lincoln has entered into a separate agreement to sell the property hosting its Nashville, Tennessee campus for $34.5 million. The company's new campus location has not yet been determined.
  • Lincoln Educational Services expects the two transactions to generate gross proceeds of $81 million.
  • Lincoln intends to use $17 million to repay the outstanding term loan balance and to invest $10 million - $15 million for the buildout of its new Nashville campus.
  • Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 10.1% at $6.9 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LINC)

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A Look Into Lincoln Educational's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com