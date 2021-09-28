Lincoln Educational Services Set To Raise $81M Through Real Estate Sale
- Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) has entered into a sale-leaseback agreement for Denver, Colorado, and Grand Prairie, Texas campuses.
- The sale agreement for Lincoln's properties in Denver and Grand Prairie is for an aggregate purchase price of $46.5 million. It plans to enter into a triple-net lease agreement for a twenty-year term.
- Lincoln has entered into a separate agreement to sell the property hosting its Nashville, Tennessee campus for $34.5 million. The company's new campus location has not yet been determined.
- Lincoln Educational Services expects the two transactions to generate gross proceeds of $81 million.
- Lincoln intends to use $17 million to repay the outstanding term loan balance and to invest $10 million - $15 million for the buildout of its new Nashville campus.
- Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 10.1% at $6.9 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas