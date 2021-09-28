 Skip to main content

Babcock & Wilcox To Acquire Voda A/S For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:42am   Comments
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BWhas agreed to acquire VODA A/S for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Vejen, Denmark-based VODA is a multi-brand aftermarket part and service provider for the waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy markets.
  • B&W will form B&W Renewable Service to integrate the VODA A/S and B&W Vølund aftermarket services businesses.
  • B&W Renewable Service will be led by VODA's CEO Christopher Nysted Sørensen.
  • The company targets to close the transaction at the end of October 2021.
  • Babcock & Wilcox held cash and equivalents of $143.6 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BW shares traded lower by 2.39% at $6.32 on the last check Tuesday.

