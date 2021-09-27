L.B. Foster Closes Sale Of Steel Piling Products Business
- L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTR) has completed the sale of its steel Piling Products line of business to J.D. Fields & Company for ~$24 million in total proceeds.
- The asset sale includes all inventory held and the related fixed assets, including its Petersburg, Virginia facility.
- LB Foster is retaining all pre-closing receivables and liabilities associated with the business.
- The Piling Products division produced revenues of ~$43 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $59 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
- The company noted that Piling Products' business model was capital-intensive and presented constraints on its ability to increase profit margins.
- Price Action: FSTR shares are trading higher by 4.68% at $15.97 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.