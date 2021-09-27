MINISO Acquires Remaining 80% Stake In YGF Investment JV For ~$108M
- Chinese low-cost retailer MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSO) has agreed to acquire the remaining 80% equity stake in YGF Investment V Limited. The total consideration of this transaction is estimated to be RMB700.4 million ($108.4 million).
- YGF Investment is a joint venture between MINISO and YGF MC Limited formed to establish MINISO's new headquarters building.
- After the acquisition, MINISO will hold 100% equity interests in YGF Investment and start to consolidate the financial results of YGF Investment into its financial statements.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- The total investment for the headquarters building project is estimated to be approximately RMB2.885 billion and will be completed in 2025.
- The company held $1.06 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MNSO shares closed lower by 3.38% at $13.42 on Friday.
