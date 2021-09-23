 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz To Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Kraft Heinz To Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer For Undisclosed Sum
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has agreed to acquire Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio, a Brazilian company focused on condiments and sauces, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Kraft Heinz expects the acquisition to support the strategy of growing its International Taste Elevation product platform and its presence in emerging markets.
  • Kraft Heinz foresees the addition of more than 250 meal-enhancing products to accelerate its Taste Elevation strategy in Brazil.
  • The completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals by CADE (Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense).
  • Kraft Heinz held $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: KHC shares traded higher by 1.09% at $36.52 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

Notable Kraft Heinz Insider Makes $1.53 Million Sale
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
What Does Kraft Heinz's Debt Look Like?
Kraft Heinz To Pay $62M To Settle SEC Charges
Are Dogecoin Inflation Concerns Overhyped? A Skeptic Crypto Enthusiast Think So
New Dogecoin Foundation Considers HQ In 'Crypto-Friendly' Liechtenstein: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com