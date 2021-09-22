 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenbrook TMS To Acquire Achieve TMS East/Central, Raises $10M To Fund Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Greenbrook TMS To Acquire Achieve TMS East/Central, Raises $10M To Fund Deal
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNHhas agreed to acquire Achieve TMS East LLC and Achieve TMS Central LLC.
  • Greenbrook is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy in the U.S.
  • The deal value includes $8 million net of Achieve TMS' cash and debt.
  • In addition, earn-out of up to an additional $2.5 million is based on the financial performance of Achieve TMS East.
  • The acquisition of Achieve TMS East and Achieve TMS Central will enhance Greenbrook's position add 17 TMS centers to the Company's existing service delivery platform, for a total of 149 TMS centers.
  • The Company will sell 1.3 million shares at $7.75 (C$9.93) per Common Share for gross proceeds of $10.07 million.
  • The offer price is at a discount of 16.40% to the last close price of $9.27 on Tuesday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase an additional 195,000 shares. If exercised in full, gross proceeds would reach $11.6 million.
  • Price Action: GBNH stock traded 18.20% lower to $7.58 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBNH)

Cybin Becomes First Psychedelics Company On The NYSE: CEO Explains Everything You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com